First shipment delivered for Senior Citizens, Inc. fan drive

The real summer heat has not arrived yet, but help is already on the way for seniors looking for a way to deal with it.

The first shipment of fans kicking off the annual Senior Citizens, Inc. fan drive. The 200 box fans delivered Tuesday were bought - at cost from Home Depot - with a $3,000 donation from the Sea Island Bank.

The youngsters with the Summer Angels program helped deliver them.

Senior Citizens, Inc will soon start distributing free fans to older adults in our area who might not have air conditioning in their homes and will be looking for a way to beat the summer heat when it inevitably arrives in the Coastal Empire.

“One of the things that we know is that we live in a place where the summers can be really, really hot. So, we are trying to get ahead of the game and go ahead and get some fans in place that we're ready to give away to older adults who need some extra help during the summer to stay cool,” said Senior Citizens, Inc. President Patti Lyons.

“The heat can be life-threatening. And so, we'll go back, these associates that are here with me today, we just go back knowing that in some small way we contributed to the success of what they do here,” said Tracie Blakey, the store manager of the Home Depot on Victory Drive.

Senior Citizens, Inc. distributed 600 fans last summer and only stopped because they ran out. They hope to receive enough in the way of donations this year to give out 800 fans.

