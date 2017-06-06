State budget impacting Jasper County schools

School districts across the state of South Carolina are waiting for government officials to finalize the budget for education. That includes setting money aside for poorer districts to give their students a fair chance.

The Jasper County School District is in need of at least $500,000 to address current issues within the school. So officials are hoping the state’s budget gives them a financial boost.

Jasper County is an original member of the Abbeville Lawsuit, which was aimed at putting more money into struggling districts to help with academics and dilapidated buildings.

Right now the superintendent says the focus in the district is on the classroom over the past few years. The district has received failing grades on testing and student achievement.

They’re hoping money from the state will give them more resources and reinforce the ones they already have.

“We want to ensure that every decision we make is either going to be directly related to money going to the classrooms by people or supplies, wherever it may be programming to the fact we want to ensure that indirectly there are going to be coaches," said Donald Andrews, Superintendent, Jasper County. "Academic coaches that are going to be able to assist us in the classroom.”

As a backup plan they proposed a 3.3 percent millage increase. So far county council has not approved it. As a last resort the district says they may have to cut personnel to stay within budget.

