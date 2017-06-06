Love cats? Love wine? Pounce to bring both to new Savannah cafe

Ever wanted to pet some cats and drink some wine?

Before you had to own a cat or know someone with a few. Now, thanks to Pounce, you will soon be able to head downtown and have a drink, pet a cat and then go about your business, no cat litter necessary.

The cat's out of the bag. See mew in the fall, Savannah! ??????https://t.co/kcSLXoDjDe — Pounce Cat Cafe (@pouncecatcafe) June 6, 2017

Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar is expanding from its flagship location in Charleston, SC location to Savannah. The best part about Pounce? If you truly make a connection with one of their friendly felines, you can adopt and bring your new bundle of joy home.

According to an article in the Savannah Business Journal, Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar will be opening in the fall. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them.

