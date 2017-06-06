Pooler gifts land for new GBI Crime Lab

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab is one step closer to being built in Pooler.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed the 2018 budget Monday. Funds for a new GBI crime lab in Chatham County are in that budget.

The City of Pooler has officially gifted the land and approved the plans for the new GBI Crime Lab.

The new facility is going to be on Isaac G. LaRoche Dr. along Pooler Parkway.

The new GBI Crime Lab is going to be on Isaac G. LaRoche Dr. between the West Chatham YMCA and the Pooler Fire Station. In a sit-down interview with Mayor Mike Lamb, he talked about the decision to gift the land.

The new GBI Crime Lab will allow for the staff to be doubled, adding about 30 more jobs.

The director at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah, currently located on Mohawk Street, explained how he expects our area to grow by between 1 to 1.5 million by 2030.

Mayor Mike Lamb told me every “T” was crossed and every “I” was dotted and now the entire thing is in the GBI's court to go ahead the build.

"We have a lot of high-end jobs that will be working in this facility and I was just telling the chief last night, that we will be the closest ones to the GBI. So, if we have evidence that we need to have checked out or whatever we need to do, we won't have to travel so far. So, it is going to be great for the City of Pooler,” said Mayor Lamb.

We do expect for the groundbreaking to happen sometime this summer. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to attend.

We will keep you updated on the progress of the new GBI Crime Lab.

