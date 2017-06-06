Police respond to suspicious package call on Akin Drive in Port - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Police respond to suspicious package call on Akin Drive in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

The all-clear was given after police responded to a suspicious package call in Port Wentworth on Tuesday night.

According to officers on scene, meth-making materials were found outside of a home on Akin Drive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WTOC for updates.

