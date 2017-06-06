Georgia Southern Fills Two Openings With Former Pirates

Kim Dean Named Head Softball Coach At Georgia Southern

Sean McCaffrey Hired As Head Women’s Tennis Coach At Georgia Southern



STATESBORO, Ga. - Kim Dean has been named the head softball head coach at Georgia Southern, as announced Tuesday by athletic director Tom Kleinlein.

Dean makes the move to Statesboro after one successful season at Armstrong State University. In her lone season with the Pirates - the program’s last due to the consolidation with Georgia Southern - she led her team to an appearance at the NCAA Championships and a 38-14 record. The Pirates won the NCAA Southeast Region No. 2 at home and then went on the road to sweep North Georgia in the Super Regionals to reach the national championship tournament, where they won two games before falling in the semifinals. Dean and her staff were named the 2017 NFCA Division II Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year by the coaches’ association, as well.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Georgia Southern Athletic Department as the next head softball coach,” Dean said. “After meeting with the administration and staff, it became clear to me that there is a passion for Eagle athletics and specifically the softball program. I look forward to the challenge of growing the program into a Sun Belt Conference and NCAA contender, while also building relationships with the current student-athletes and a very strong alumni base at Georgia Southern. I would like to thank Tom Kleinlein, Brandy Clouse, Lisa Sweany and President Hebert for trusting me to take over the Eagle softball program.”

“Kim Dean is a young, rising star in the softball coaching world and we’re excited to have her join us at Georgia Southern,” Kleinlein said. “She made an instantaneous impact at Armstrong State and led them to a final four appearance in just a year. We have high aspirations and expectations for our softball program and I have no doubt that Coach Dean is the perfect fit to lead this team.”

At ASU, Dean led a team that featured the Peach Belt Conference’s Softball Pitcher of the Year and the Freshman of the Year. In addition to the pair of major awards, six Pirates earned all-conference honors, with three being named to the first team and three to the second team.

Dean joined the Pirates from the University of Southern Indiana, where she has served as the assistant coach for the Screaming Eagles from 2009-2016. While at USI, Dean assisted in all aspects of recruiting and practices as the Screaming Eagles had tremendous success on and off the field under head coach Sue Kunkle. In seven years, USI compiled a 193-146 overall record, advancing to the NCAA Championships three out of her final four seasons.

Dean was also in charge of monitoring academics of a Southern Indiana program that has featured 56 academic all-conference honorees, four CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees and two CoSIDA Academic All-America honorees. On the field, USI players in her seven years with the program earned three NFCA All-America honors, seven NFCA All-Midwest Region honors and 21 All-Great Lakes Valley Conference Team plaudits.

Prior to joining Southern Indiana, Dean was a student-assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for a season after finishing up her four-year career with the Rangers. She was a two-time All-GLVC honoree during her four seasons and twice led the team in batting average. Dean graduated from UWP with her bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2006 and received her master’s degree in public administration from Southern Indiana in 2012.

Sean McCaffrey has been named the head women’s tennis coach at Georgia Southern University, as announced Monday by athletic director Tom Kleinlein. McCaffrey joins the Eagles’ program after three highly successful seasons as head men’s and women’s tennis coach for Armstrong State University in Savannah.

“I am extremely excited to be named the next head tennis coach at Georgia Southern University,” McCaffrey said. “I want to thank Tom Kleinlein and Brandy Clouse for their trust in me as I begin this new chapter in my professional career. I had the pleasure to coach at one of the most decorated and elite tennis programs while at Armstrong State and I wish to thank Lisa Sweany, Jennifer Rushton and Dr. Linda Bleicken for entrusting me with what will go down in history as one of the premier tennis programs in NCAA history.

“My goal is to continue to help foster a level of excellence at GS, not only on the court as we look to compete for Sun Belt Conference championships, but also continue to strive toward excellence in the classroom and in the community. Having this opportunity to stay in the area and continue my coaching career at Georgia Southern University is very exciting for me and my family. I am confident that there is an exceptionally strong infrastructure and framework in place at Georgia Southern that will allow for the women’s tennis program to succeed and flourish both regionally and nationally and I am thrilled to help guide the program in that direction.”

“When you look at Sean McCaffrey, you see someone who has had sustained success at several schools, and that’s exciting,” Kleinlein said. “Winning national championships at any level is difficult and he did it twice at Armstrong State. We’re excited to have him join our women’s tennis program as we continue our destination toward Sun Belt Conference championships.”

In his first season at the helm of Armstrong State, McCaffrey led the women’s tennis team to an unbeaten 33-0 record and the school’s ninth NCAA Division II National Championship. The Armstrong State men also enjoyed a successful season, finishing as NCAA DII semifinalists and a final No. 3 national ranking after going 24-5.

The 2015-16 season saw Armstrong State women’s tennis capture the 10th NCAA Division II National Championship in program history as the Pirates finished 32-1 and featured three of the Top 10-ranked singles players in the nation, including PBC Player of the Year Lena Lutzeier. The men advanced to the NCAA Semifinals for a third straight year, finishing the season with a 26-3 record and a final No. 3 national ranking.

In his final season with the Pirates, McCaffrey led the women to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals while the men advanced to the Round of 16 before bowing out. The women posted at 26-5 record in 2016-17 while the men went 20-8.

His final tally as the head coach at ASU was 91-6 (.938) with the women’s program and 70-16 (.814) with the men’s program for a overall tally of 161-22 (.880) with two women’s national championships.

McCaffrey joined Armstrong State in 2014 from Division I Wright State University, where he served as the head men’s and women’s tennis coach for six seasons.

As the head coach for Wright State, McCaffrey was named the 2012 Horizon League Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year for leading the Raiders to the program’s first regular season Horizon League title and an overall record of 18-5. Overall in his six seasons, McCaffrey accumulated a 78-69 record with the men’s program (.531).

Prior to joining Wright State, McCaffrey was the head coach at Division III Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, accumulating a career record of 39-17 (.696) in three seasons with the men and a 60-19 career record (.759) in five seasons with the women for an overall 99-36 record (.733). In his 14 seasons of collegiate coaching, his overall men’s and women’s tennis record stands at 390-219 (.640).

A native of Saratoga Springs, New York, McCaffrey graduated from Johnson State College (Vt.) with his bachelor’s degree in history in 2007. He earned an associate degree in recreation and leisure management from Johnson & Wales University in 1995 where he served as team captain in 1994 and the following year was a player/coach who helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-1 record. McCaffrey previously attended Adirondack Community College where he was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1991 team that went 12-2 and finished as the runner-up at the New York State Junior College tournament.

McCaffrey and his wife, Deborah, have two daughters, Cora and Maddie.

