3 injured in overnight wreck on I-95

An adult and two children are recovering after the vehicle they were riding in lost control and went off the road, rolling over in the woodline.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 near mile maker 93.

The three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCMPD and Southside Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.