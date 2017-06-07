3 injured in overnight wreck on I-95 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3 injured in overnight wreck on I-95

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
CHATHAM CO., GA

An adult and two children are recovering after the vehicle they were riding in lost control and went off the road, rolling over in the woodline.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 near mile maker 93.

The three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCMPD and Southside Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

