3 injured in overnight wreck on I-95

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Metro police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood that left one dead and one in critical condition at the hospital.More >>
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A slowly moving cold front and departing area of low pressure will interact with moisture, producing widespread steady rain and embedded tropical downpours.More >>
There will be a press conference regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
An adult and two children are recovering after the vehicle they were riding in lost control and rolling over.More >>
Taking crime mapping to a different level. We are learning more about a local student's effort to find crime hot spots around the community.More >>
