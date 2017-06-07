First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rain, localized flooding, again possible Wednesday

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Ware County through this evening.

WHY: Widespread rain will impact outdoor plans and could create a few areas of flooding.

WHEN: Greatest coverage of rain and risk of street flooding will occur between mid-morning and early evening.

Atmospheric moisture levels remain very high across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. A slowly moving cold front and departing area of low pressure will interact with this moisture, producing widespread steady rain and embedded tropical downpours.

Clusters of showers and storms will continue to push northeast through the morning commute to work. Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will become more widespread by late morning. This afternoon looks wet for many.

The weather pattern in-place may allow for heavy downpours to continuously redevelop over the same areas, creating a localized flash flood threat.

While several areas missed out on heavy rainfall Tuesday, some received three to five inches of rain. Areas that were saturated by downpours on Tuesday will be most at-risk for localized flooding today, including portions of Bulloch and Effingham counties.

The forecast will gradually dry out overnight.

By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals will average one to two inches, on top of what fell yesterday, with localized totals of two to four inches.

