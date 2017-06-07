No sign of tropical formation within the next few days

The tropics, including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, remain tropical system free.

There are a couple tropical waves moving westward across the southwestern and far eastern Caribbean. Neither of these systems are forecast to develop over the next three to five days.

An overall quiet tropical weather pattern is expected to continue for at least the next three to five days across the Atlantic Basin.

Looking a week and a half to two weeks out, there are signs that more storminess may develop across the Caribbean. The First Alert Forecast Team will be tracking the unsettled weather for any signs of tropical system formation as we head deeper into June.

But, for now, it’s "smooth sailing" across much of the Atlantic.

