Hurricane lane reversal exercises set for Wednesday across SC

Officials in South Carolina will test their hurricane evacuation plan across the state on Wednesday.

This happens once a year to prepare for hurricane season.

Wednesday's hurricane evacuation test will focus on lane reversals across the state.

In our area, the test will include Highway 21 outside of Beaufort County and Highway 278.

This is nothing new for South Carolina residents. Just last year, lane reversals were put in place during Hurricane Matthew as mandatory evacuations were ordered.

During Wednesday's morning commute, drivers can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement and SCDOT crews on the roads. Cones will be lined across the area where testing will happen as if a lane reversal were in effect. However, officials say the lanes will not be reversed and traffic should not be affected.

