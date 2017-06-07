SCMPD seeks info on robbery suspects

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two male subjects suspected of a robbery that took place on April 12 near West Duffy and Jefferson streets.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two male subjects suspected of a robbery that took place on April 12 near West Duffy and Jefferson streets.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Officials in South Carolina will test their hurricane evacuation plan across the state on Wednesday, June 7.More >>
Officials in South Carolina will test their hurricane evacuation plan across the state on Wednesday, June 7.More >>
Metro police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood that left one dead and one in critical condition at the hospital.More >>
Metro police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood that left one dead and one in critical condition at the hospital.More >>
An adult and two children are recovering after the vehicle they were riding in lost control and rolling over.More >>
An adult and two children are recovering after the vehicle they were riding in lost control and rolling over.More >>