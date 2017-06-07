SCMPD seeks info on robbery suspects

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two male subjects suspected of a robbery.

The robbery took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 12 near West Duffy and Jefferson streets.

The first suspect is between 40-50 years of age. He is approximately 5'8" with a clean-shaven head and light facial hair.

The second suspect is between 50-60 years of age. He is approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, also with an average build. He has a clean shaven head and no facial hair.

Anyone with any additional information should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

