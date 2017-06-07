Most Wanted- June 7, 2017

In this week’s “Most Wanted” segment, SCMPD is looking for two men suspected of a robbery that happened in the early morning hours of April 12 near the intersection of West Duffy and Jefferson streets in Savannah.

The first suspect is 40-50 years old, around 5’8” with a clean-shaven head and light facial hair. The second suspect is 50-60 years old, around 5’7” to 5’9” and also with a clean-shaven head, but no facial hair.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Dalin Curtis, who is wanted on two counts of cruelty to children and two counts of battery. Curtis is 35, 5’9”, and 180 lbs—and has previously been charged with stalking, battery, and DUI. His last known address was on E. 56th St in Savannah.

And U.S. Marshals are looking for James Blagmon, who is wanted for a federal probation violation on a drug possession and distribution conviction. He is 33, 6’0”, weighs 200 lbs and has gold teeth. He’s been on the run for several months—but his last known address was in Hinesville.

If you have any information about these suspects or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers anytime at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

