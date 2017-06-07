Hometown Hero: Bonnie Walden

Bonnie Walden has been doing it for Don from the start.



She made the first memorial posters after Don Logana was killed in a car accident, and was quick to put up pictures of her friend and ours all around her Bay Street Blues Bar where Don hung out.

"He was a big part of our lives here at Bay Street Blues,’’ said Walden. “And his legacy will live forever with us.’’

His presence could be felt there for the last month as Walden was doing even more for Don than she ever had before. She just wrapped up a month-long “Doing it for Don’’ fundraiser for MS in Don's memory, raising more than $11,000 for the cause that he had embraced after his sister was diagnosed a few years ago.

"'We're so excited and so proud of what we accomplished,’’ said Walden. “But then again, it's heartbreaking that Don's not here to celebrate with us, but in my heart, I know there's a big smile in heaven. He would be so proud of what we've done.’’

Walden had been one of Don's biggest MS supporters already. In the previous three years of his campaign, she had donated more than $3,000 each year.

With a karaoke night early in May, a concert and silent auction Monday night, and donating every dollar she made on Jell-O shots for the entire month, she managed to eclipse her donation total to date in just one month. In doing so, this WTOC Hometown Hero was in a way working with Don again.

"Our main goal here was to raise money for multiple sclerosis research,’’ said Walden. “But the fact that we were doing it in honor of Don Logana just brought people out from everywhere to participate. We had people writing us, calling us from all over the United States wanting to be a part of it.’’

The last month not only exceeded Walden's fundraising goal, it also set a new one.

'"I know that we're going to have to keep stepping up and doing bigger and better, but we're looking forward to it,’’ said Walden. “His legacy will live in our hearts forever, so we'll continue this every year.’’

