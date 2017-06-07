Estill PD searching for 2 suspects charged with larceny; 1 armed, dangerous

The Estill Police Department is looking for two suspects - one of them considered to be armed and dangerous.

Da'Antay T. Brant is charged with larceny and probation violation. Police say he's a violent offender who is hostile to law enforcement. He's 6' tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Officials warn that you use extreme caution if you come into contact with him.

The other suspect police are looking for is Jamani Thomas. Officials say she's 5'4 tall and weighs 144 pounds. She is also charged with larceny.

If you have any information on either individual, please contact the Estill PD at 803.625.3699 (M-F, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) or Hampton County Dispatch at 803.943.9261 or 911, anytime.

