Good News: Monkey Joe's cancer fundraiser

All month long, families in Savannah will be able to jump at the chance to help cancer research.

The local Money Joe's will be raising money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation - a national childhood cancer nonprofit that honors the memory of Alex Scott - who started the campaign when she was four and had raised $1 million by the time of her death at the age of eight, in 2004.

People visiting Monkey Joe's Family Fun Place can make a donation, and in return, receive a wristband and sticker honoring Alex. They'll also be contributing to the fight against childhood cancer at Monkey Joe's nationwide for the entire month.

"This is all of the Money Joe's helping to support this cause, helping to support Alex, and it just feels great to be a part of it. This is the first year since I've been here that we've done this, and it's just like a completely different feeling. We've had so many people donate already and so many more who will donate through the month of June," said shift manager, Cameron Hickman, Money Joes, Savannah.

The goal for the Eisenhower Drive Monkey Joe's in Savannah is to raise $500, which would cover the cost of one day of research.

