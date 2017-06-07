42nd Street murder connected to missing Savannah man

Savannah's most recent murder has a connection to a man who has been missing for a month.

The family of Jamison Lemons is searching for answers after his disappearance. Twenty-six-year-old Brittani Brown was killed on Monday afternoon during a double shooting at a home on West 42nd Street.

A prayer vigil was held for Lemons Tuesday on Margery Street, which is the last place he was seen one month ago. Those who know him gathered to pray for his safe return, even though at this point, they fear the worst.

According to police, Brown was Lemons' girlfriend at one time. She was found dead inside the home in the Cuyler-Brownsville Neighborhood with another man who had been shot, named Tony Stevens.

Police say Stevens is in serious condition. His family says he and Brown had only been living in the home on West 42nd Street for two days. While no suspect has been named in relation to the shooting, the investigation continues and police are still searching for Jamison Lemons.

"In the beginning of the investigation, I had gotten calls that his body could be found in one of three lakes in Savannah," said Lemons' mother, Jamie Young.

Brown is Savannah's eighteenth homicide this year. Coming up on The News at 6 p.m., we'll let you hear from more family members impacted by this recent outbreak of violence.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.