SCCPSS talks bus improvements

Dr. Ann Levett held her first Savannah-Chatham School Board meeting as superintendent on Tuesday.

There was a lot of discussion about transportation and the bus system. Transportation officials proposed a transportation committee with parents, school board members, and drivers so they can all be on the same page and alleviate any issues this year. Chief Operations Officer Vanessa Miller-Kaigler says they want to get the committee started this month.

"You can't just implement something in 30 to 60 days and expect parents to be able to embrace it," Miller-Kaigler said.

As you know, the school system took over the transportation of students this year, and while they were met with some challenges, overall they say it went smoothly.

"We love the challenge because it's about transporting the kids. We didn't have a choice. We had to get the kids to school,"

They bought some 70 buses and have some bus drivers, but they still need more resources. This year, they actually had teachers, coaches, and staff members stepping up to the plate to drive students to and from school. They sent out a survey where overall, 31 percent of almost 300 parents were dissatisfied with the school bus experience.

"We're evaluating. WE're self-assessing. Where were those holes? Where are those areas we need to focus in on and where are those areas of concentration,"

Transportation officials say they'll be working on the callouts, trying to get them to parents before a bus is late, rather than after.

