Suspect arrested for June 2 sexual assault on West Inman Street in Statesboro

A suspect has been arrested for a reported sexual assault on West Inman Street in Statesboro that occurred on June 2.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to West Inman Street in reference to a reported sexual assault and met with the victim. Officers determined that the suspect fled the scene.

The victim advised the officer that the suspect was known to her and that they met through an on-line dating site. The victim was transported to the Teal House for a sexual assault examination.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for 31-year-old Jarvis Dontez Walker, of Millen, Georgia for the offense of rape.

On June 5, Walker was arrested on the warrant in Jenkins County. Walker was later picked up from the Jenkins County Jail and transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

