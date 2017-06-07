GSU, ASU consolidation committee meets to discuss students with military backgrounds

Another challenge for Armstrong State and Georgia Southern as they consolidate is the question of how to keep serving students who've served their country and active duty military.

The team leading the consolidation looked at ways to do that on Tuesday. Both schools have earned honors for how they work with active duty military students as well as veterans, spouses, and dependents. Part of the focus in this multi-level consolidation is making sure they continue to work with those students.

The Consolidation Implementation Committee approved several steps to attract and retain students with military backgrounds. That includes getting accreditation from the Army and Air Force for university course credits to count with each branch's respective education programs - something Armstrong already has. Another priority will be having school certifying officials on both campuses as well as adding one at Armstrong's Liberty campus in Hinesville.

"It's about forming a new institution that makes sure it takes advantage of the knowledge that's been created," said Dr. Linda Bleicken, Armstrong State President.

Students going to school on the GI Bill will also keep their priority status when it comes to registration and helping them get the classes they need when they need them.

"We have the opportunity to be the very best example of a military-friendly institution," said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, Georgia Southern President. "We really owe it to them to help them work around those few hindrances that they face in terms of their federal funding and so forth."

This same CIC will meet again in two weeks as they work toward July 1, when the consolidation becomes official.

