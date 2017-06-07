Savannah man on trial for multiple sexual assault, kidnapping charges

The trial of an alleged rapist is underway in Savannah.

Theron Hendrix’s charges include four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children.

Hendrix was arrested after investigators said he attacked a teenager behind a home on Clinch Street in February of 2016.

Police also investigated him for several possible sex crimes as far back as 2014.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.