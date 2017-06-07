Georgia Southern pitcher named Freshman All-American

Seth Shuman, Georgia Southern University’s standout two-sport athlete, was named as a Freshman All-American in baseball, according to Collegiate Baseball News.

Shuman, a Valdosta native, finished the season with an 8-0 record and a 3.34 earned run average in 56 and two-third’s innings of work. He also struck out 49 batters and allowed just 17 walks.

This comes while he was splitting time between baseball and spring training football practice. Shuman is a quarterback on the football team, and last season he played in five games completing 34 of his 72 passes with one touchdown.

He'll enter the summer workouts at co-backup quarterback on the roster with LaBaron Anthony.

