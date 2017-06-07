Georgia Supreme Court dismisses Judge Stokes case

The Supreme Court of Georgia granted a motion to dismiss a case involving Savannah Judge Tammy Stokes on Tuesday.

Judge Stokes was suspended from her Recorders Court duties last September following Human Resources issues within the court and a formal study commissioned by the City of Savannah.

After the suspension, Judge Stokes and her attorney appealed a writ of prohibition, and shortly after that the Georgia Supreme Court held a hearing and determined that the writ could not be enforced. This left the Supreme Court with little to discuss and led to the dismissal of the case.

Judge Stokes’ attorney, Charles Bowen noted that timing played a significant role in the conclusion, and he hopes this case sets a precedent for any similar issues that may come up in the future.

“The fact that they held that the writ could not be enforced because of the serious questions they had about its legality, that is sure to be noticed in the future. And I don't think it is a coincidence that once it did expire the Superior Court judges elected not to renew it," Bowen said.

Bowen says even though the Supreme Court followed the law, he wishes there would have been a ruling because of the question of the legality of the writ in the first place. A ruling could have potentially kept this action from ever happening again.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.