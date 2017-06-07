Authorities searching for missing Reidsville woman

Brandy Hernandez, a resident of Reidsville, Georgia, has been reported missing.

Hernandez is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5’7” and weighs around 180 pounds.

She was last seen Wednesday, June 7, around 2 a.m. at her home in Reidsville. Hernandez was said to be wearing a dark plaid shirt and black jogging pants.

If you have any information regarding the location of Brandy Hernandez, please contact Tattnall County Sherriff’s Office at 912.557.6777 or GBI Statesboro at 912.871.1121.

