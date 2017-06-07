Remembering Zack Norton: Effingham Co. teen passes away from cancer

A county has come together to make a family's dream come true in a matter of days.

Effingham Co. comes together for family of 15-year-old boy battling terminal cancer

Saturday in Effingham County, there was a celebration in honor of a teenager battling terminal cancer.

A teen who brought so much joy to those around him has passed away from cancer. He was fighting for about a year now.

You may remember Zack Norton was made an honorary Effingham County Sheriff's Deputy last month before his mother got married. The ceremony for the wedding was thanks to the fast actions of the community when they learned that Zack's cancer had taken a turn for the worse.

Just last weekend, the community held a celebration of life at the Effingham County Fairgrounds.

They raised more than $11,000.

We will pass along funeral arrangements when we know them.

