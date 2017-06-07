Fleet Feet Savannah hosts 'The Big Run' on National Running Day

A massive group of runners took off at Savannah’s Fleet Feet Sports Wednesday evening in what is called "The Big Run".

All Fleet Feet locations took part in the run which coincides with Global Running Day. Runners pushed through the rain to get in their miles, win some prizes and giveaways and indulge in some free ice cream.

The record on the watch to be broken was the most sponsored runners by one brand.

"You sign a paper form and you're going to get a $1 check in the mail from Brooks. For a day, you are a sponsored athlete, so it's kind of a cool thing and it's just to make you smile and to make you realize that each and every one of us is in this together," said Chris Ramsey, general manager of Fleet Feet.

So far, we are unsure if the record was broken Wednesday, but we will update as soon as we hear from Fleet Feet.

