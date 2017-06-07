Armstrong State Softball Finishes No. 4 In Final NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Armstrong State University softball squad is ranked No. 4 in the final NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches' Poll, released today by the organization.

The Pirates (38-14) advanced to the NCAA national semifinals in 2017 for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Armstrong State was unranked going into the NCAA Championships, won four straight elimination games at the NCAA Southeast Regional, then swept through the Super Regional by defeating then-No. 3 North Georgia twice to advance to Salem.

While in Salem, the Pirates went 2-2, knocking off West Florida and Humboldt State while falling to the eventual championships series participants in Angelo State and Minnesota State Mankato.

National champion Minnesota State Mankato tops the final poll, with Angelo State coming in second and West Virginia Wesleyan finishing at No. 3. Other Southeast Region teams appearing in the final poll include North Georgia (No. 10) and Pfeiffer (No. 18).

(From Armstrong State Athletics)