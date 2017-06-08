SCHP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 278 in Hilton Head

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Hilton Head Island.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 278 near the intersection of Wild Horse Road.

Officials say a moped driver was traveling east and tried turning left on Wild Horse Road when they were hit by a car and thrown from the moped.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital where they died.

The Beaufort County Coroner has not released the victim’s identity at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.