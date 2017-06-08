Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

Twenty-five-year-old Reality Leigh Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia. According to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Georgia, Winner printed classified intelligence reporting from the facility where she worked on May 9.

Twenty-five-year-old Reality Leigh Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia. According to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Georgia, Winner printed classified intelligence reporting from the facility where she worked on May 9.

A local intelligence contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner, is accused of sending a classified report about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.

A local intelligence contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner, is accused of sending a classified report about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.

Cyber security guru and former NSA worker reacts to leak accusations against Winner

Cyber security guru and former NSA worker reacts to leak accusations against Winner

There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

By JOHNNY CLARK and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they're not "going to tolerate leakers."

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.