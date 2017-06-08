Short-term vacation rentals resolution goes before Savannah city - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Short-term vacation rentals resolution goes before Savannah city council Thursday

A resolution will be presented to Savannah City Council Thursday to put a temporary stay on short-term vacation rental registration.

That stay will last for 90 days.

The public is allowed to attend Thursday's meeting. It will begin at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

