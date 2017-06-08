Short-term vacation rentals resolution goes before Savannah city council Thursday

What impact has the short term vacation rental industry had on Savannah and what if anything should the city do about it?

A resolution will be presented to Savannah City Council Thursday to put a temporary stay on short-term vacation rental registration.

That stay will last for 90 days.

The public is allowed to attend Thursday's meeting. It will begin at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

