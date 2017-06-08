SCMPD on scene of shooting at 38th St, Wessels Ave in East Savan - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD on scene of shooting at 38th St, Wessels Ave in East Savannah

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting at East 38th Street and Wessels Avenue.

One male has been shot and is in critical but stable condition, according to SCMPD on Twitter.

WTOC is at the scene working to find out more. Stay with us for the latest.

