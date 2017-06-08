SCMPD on scene of shooting at 38th St, Wessels Ave in East Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one male at East 38th Street and Wessels Avenue.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
The Estill Police Department says Jamani Thomas turned herself in and Da'Antay Brant was apprehended at a residence without incident.More >>
A resolution will be presented to Savannah City Council Thursday to put a temporary stay on short-term vacation rental registration.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a Public Information Open House to discuss the proposed improvements to the interchange of Dean Forest Road at I-16 in Chatham County.More >>
