Evans County investigators seeking suspects after residential burglary

The Evans County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with an ongoing residential burglary investigation.

Investigators say on June 7 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., a home located in the northwest area of the county was burglarized. The suspect, or suspects, got away with a large amount of jewelry, guns, and ammo.

Officers say included in the items stolen was a Blackshear Georgia High School yellow-gold class ring dated 1960, and a University of Georgia yellow-gold class ring dated 1975, as well as an amount of 16ga and 410ga ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Investigator Virgil DeLoach at the Evans County Sheriff's Office at 912.739.1611.

