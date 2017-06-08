Big Red Bus makes stop in Bluffton for blood donations

According to the American Red Cross, only 10 percent of the population donates blood, and they say the number one reason people never do is because they say they simply have never been asked to.

We spoke with one organization in Bluffton that is working to change that. On Thursday, the Big Red Bus came out to make it easy as a one-stop shop for people to donate blood. The organization says this is especially important as we head into summer when donations tend to slow down.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion, but this is the time of year - along with the winter holidays - that they have fewer donations coming in. Already this year, they've seen a decrease in donations. That's why the organization "One Blood" is pushing to get new donors by meeting them where they are and making the process as convenient as possible.

"Yeah, it's a great cause. I mean, obviously, it's a great need and summertime is one thing but all-year round. So, I think it's terrific that the Big Red Bus is here, because really it's a matter of convenience, and this makes it especially convenient for us," said Steve Duvall, Bluffton.

