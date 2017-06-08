Savannah City Council votes to defer resolution of 90-day stay on short term vacation rentals

The Savannah City Council has voted to defer the resolution to impose a 90-day stay on short term vacation rentals.

The deferral comes after multiple meetings on whether or not the city should add regulations to short-term rentals. Council chambers were packed with people ready to speak out on the issue.

Even though a vote was not made on the 90-day stay for registration of short-term vacation rentals, the divide could be felt. There are over 740 short-term rental properties in Savannah's Historic District. Council is taking more time before their decision to possibly put a temporary hold on new short-term rentals but they still allowed anyone who wanted to speak to do so. One man told everyone the short-term rental business saved him from bankruptcy, and one woman told us she sees lots of problems with the rentals.

"The builder that I was selling it to one week ago backed out of the deal three weeks before closing because of your proposed changes to the short-term vacation rentals ordinance," said Savannah resident, Michael Jarrett.

"We are finding increasingly, as in many other areas of life in Savannah, parking is a major concern, not to mention trash pickup," said Savannah resident, Nancy Radke.

The issue will be on the next Savannah City Council agenda two weeks from now.

