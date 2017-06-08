New Bluffton police chief to assume position July 1

The search is over for the Bluffton Police Department for a new chief after Chief Joey Reynolds announced his retirement, happening at the end of the month.

A familiar face to the community, the new chief will be Deputy Chief Joseph Manning. Manning came to the Bluffton PD back in 2013 bringing with him over 27 years of police experience. He previously supervised deputies in patrol, narcotics, internal investigations, and counter-terrorism intelligence. Bluffton Police Spokesperson Joy Nelson says Major Manning committed to continuing Chief Reynolds' focus on community policing as the town and department grow.

"We're always gonna have growing pains as a result of that, but because of Major Manning's previous experience, he'll be able to lead us in the right direction, and you know, community policing is extremely important to Major Manning, so he'll continue having very close ties to the community," Nelson said.

Manning will take over as chief on July 1. The department will have a public sendoff to say goodbye to Chief Reynolds. We'll be sure to pass along those details as soon as we learn them.

