Range & Training Facility dedicated to late Chatham County Sheriff, Al St Lawrence

A modern-day law enforcement training facility in Chatham County now bears the name of the late Sheriff Al St Lawrence.

The Range and Training Facility was officially dedicated on Thursday with family, close friends, and coworkers of St Lawrence on hand to see the sign unveiled.

"My father dedicated his entire life to the citizens of Chatham County, his family and his dear friends," said daughter, Carol St Lawrence Alexander.

Thursday, those closest to the late sheriff watched as a token of appreciation and recognition of that service was revealed. Several, including current Chatham County Sheriff, John Wilcher, reflected on their memories of St Lawrence, even speculating what he would think of the gesture.

"Sheriff St Lawrence would say today, 'this is too fussy.' That's what he would say, that this is just too much for him," said Sheriff Wilcher.

A dream of the late sheriff, who served the people of Chatham County for more than half a century, the Shooting Range and Training Facility took more than five years to get to where it is today. Sheriff Wilcher says it gives local law enforcement a leg up, keeping future classes of officers' skills sharp.

"When I became a deputy in '74, you know, they gave me a gun and said 'don't do anything stupid.' Now that times have changed so much, we have to train our officers, have them in the right mindset to do things to make sure that they don't do anything wrong, and this is one of the most wonderful facilities that you could ask for to do that," said Sheriff Wilcher.

The Range and Training Facility sits on 10 acres and features five ranges offering four types of training experiences. The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Divison and U.S. Marshal's Service are also housed on site.

Local blacksmith and artist, Gilbert Walker, Junior, created the memorial sign that hangs over the facility's entrance. Walker is a 32-year veteran of local law enforcement and currently works with the Chatham County District Attorney's Office.

