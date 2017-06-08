Savannah law professor responds to James Comey hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday on Capitol Hill, and the big debate during the hearing was whether or not the president had in fact obstructed justice.

We caught up with a local law professor to get his opinion, and he made it a point to say nothing has been proven. Dr. Jose De Arimateia Da Cruz reiterated that Comey said several times Thursday that the president has never been under investigation. Right now, there are allegations, and even speculation, all of which will be resolved by the special prosecutor - but it will be a long process. Dr. Da Cruz says the most interesting element that came out of Thursday's meeting was when Comey talked about how he never took notes when he met with former President Bush and Obama, but that was not the case when he met with President Trump.

"The only bombshell that came out of the committee meeting today was the fact that Mr. Comey said that the reason why he kept records of his conversation with President Trump is because of the nature of the individual, clearly showing he did not trust President Trump," said Dr. Da Cruz, Armstrong State University.

He went on to say that Comey took notes because he felt that he may need to use them someday to defend himself, and he tried to use those notes on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.