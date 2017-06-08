Gov. Deal appoints Savannah mayor to Local Government 911 Authority

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an executive order announcing the creation of a Local Government 911 Authority.

On at authority are emergency management experts, responders, and elected officials, including Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. We caught up with him to learn more about his appointment and why this authority is important to all of us. Mayor DeLoach is actually the only mayor on the list, and one of only a handful of elected officials.

Governor Deal says state and local officials have been looking for ways to modernize 911 systems around the state and improving communications networks for some time. Creating an authority to oversee 911 operations and fee collections and disbursements came up during the last legislative session in the form of Senate Bill 222, but was vetoed by the governor for several reasons.

Deal said in his veto statement that a lack of oversight and coordination could hamper joint emergency response efforts. Funding for the authority would also be lacking under the bill. To take care of some of those issues, the new Authority will be housed under the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, effective July 1.

One recommendation the governor is sticking with under Bill 222 is the creation of the Authority, which includes Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. DeLoach says he plans on drawing from the information shared through this statewide Authority to improve our 911 system locally.

"I think we ought to be able to use not only what we develop here with our group along with the state to see if we can streamline, make things work better, maybe integrate better so we get a system that not only you can use locally, but as a statewide program," said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.

DeLoach says he anticipates the Authority to meet monthly to work on policies that can eventually be drawn up as legislation.

Again, per the executive order, the creation of the Authority goes into effect the first of next month. The governor will introduce legislation to codify the Authority during the 2018 legislative session.

