Consider This: Good News - 6/8/17

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories, and we start with an animal transport mission organized by One Love Animal Rescue.

Fifty-two animals in all, including cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens, are now in New York after leaving overcrowded shelters in the Coastal Empire. Many of them have homes up North already, and the rest will hope to find one after a short stay at the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, NY.

Area seniors turned back the clock last weekend, dressing up and dancing the night away at a prom specifically for them.

Residents from several local senior facilities took their turns on the dance floor at Mercy Housing's Senior Senior Prom, an event that has grown so much in three years that it had to be moved to Beach High School to accommodate demand. The prom attendees dined and danced and the selected prom queens and kings for each facility.

Finally, this week, 50 local youth and their parents kicked off this summer's Savannah Impact Program. This year's eight-week project for the youngsters will be a community cleanup campaign in the Tremont Park neighborhood.

They’ll beautify the community center, do some things on the basketball court, re-do the parks, the swings, and the benches according to the Director of the Savannah Impact Program.

The work started in Tremont Park on Tuesday and will continue through most of July.

