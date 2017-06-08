City of Savannah to move forward with arena plan in the Canal District

Savannah city leaders once again saying they want to start seeing results when it comes to the new arena project in the Canal District.

Savannah City Council is moving forward with its efforts to create a new arena in the Canal District.

The city awarded a design contract Thursday for the construction of a new public works facility. There is a city lot at the corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue, most of those buildings are going to be cleared.

The master plan for the changes coming to the Canal District was presented to council on May 16.

The arena is a $140 million SPLOST project and a 55-acre park is planned to be right next door. The city lot in that area is going to be relocated to Interchange Court off Gwinnett Street.

UPDATE: @cityofsavannah approves design contract for new public works facility on Interchange Ct. It is a beginning step towards new arena. — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) June 8, 2017

Approving the design contract paves the way for the widening the rebuilding of West Gwinnett Street.

"People have just been waiting for some tangible proof, that we are going to get an arena sometime in our lifetime. This is the first step in that process I am excited about it, I am looking forward to it. I know residents are looking forward to the monstrosity of the city lot being removed from their front door,” said District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

The city continues to stress the arena project is designed to bring many of Savannah's neighborhoods together, promoting more connectivity in the city.

