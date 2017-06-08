3 Savannah teens charged with theft after vehicle, guns stolen

Three teenagers have been charged after a vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday from Savannah High School.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old males for theft and gun-related charges after locating the stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. in the area of East 52nd Street and Eastgate Drive. When officers began surveillance, the three suspects ran from the car but were quickly arrested.

Metro says the 17-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were each in possession of a stolen firearm. They were charged with possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction, and theft by receiving. The 17-year-old was also found to have an active warrant for another auto theft.

Police say the other 16-year-old was charged with theft by receiving and obstruction.

