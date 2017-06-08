Bold citizen detains man going through his truck

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
A citizen took things into his own hands by confronting a thief rummaging through his car. Now, Maury Werth told us what he did and why.More >>
Three teenagers have been charged after a vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday from Savannah High School.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one male at East 38th Street and Wessels Avenue.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
