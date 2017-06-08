Coastal Electric hosts 77th annual meeting

School is out but you wouldn't know it by the crowd Thursday at Midway Middle School.

Nearly 1,000 members of Coastal Electric Cooperative gathered for the company's 77th annual meeting. They are residents of Liberty, Bryan and McIntosh counties.

Officers giving a yearly update to the standing room only crowd.

The co-op is ecstatic about the turnout since it is the first meeting since Hurricane Matthew.

"To hear their applause and accolades and praise for our linemen and to the people who worked here during Hurricane Matthew. It is certainly rewarding,” said Mark Bolton, with Coastal Electric Cooperative.

Coastal Electric also handed out more than 20 door prizes, including TV's and the grand prize: $1,000 cash!

Our own Dawn Baker was the host.

