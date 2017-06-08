Coastal Electric hosts 77th annual meeting

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an executive order announcing the creation of a Local Government 911 Authority.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
School is out but you wouldn't know it by the crowd Thursday at Midway Middle School.More >>
A citizen took things into his own hands by confronting a thief rummaging through his car. Now, Maury Werth told us what he did and why.More >>
