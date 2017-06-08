Effingham Co. Chamber of Commerce honors members at recognition banquet

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership recognition banquet on Thursday night.

Awards handed out include Ambassador of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Hall of Fame and the Treutlen Award.

WTOC caught up with the 2017 Treutlen Award winner, Dr. Franklin Goldwire.

"When I think about the fact that there are so many individuals that are just as deserving and even more deserving than me and I just can't figure out how was it that I got selected for it. I'm very humbled and I'm very appreciative,” Dr. Goldwire said.

Dr. Goldwire received a signed letter from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, thanking him for his outstanding community service.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.