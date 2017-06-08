Effingham Co. Chamber of Commerce honors members at recognition banquet

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.More >>
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership recognition banquet on Thursday night.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued an executive order announcing the creation of a Local Government 911 Authority.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
