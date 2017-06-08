Metro searching for missing teenager last seen on Lowden Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro searching for missing teenager last seen on Lowden Street

Mikahia Steperson (Source: SCMPD) Mikahia Steperson (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Mikahia Steperson, 12, was last seen early Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Lowden Street.

She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with pink sandals.

If you have any information or have seen Mikahia, please call 911. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly