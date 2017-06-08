SCMPD locates missing teen girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD locates missing teen girl

Mikahia Steperson (Source: SCMPD) Mikahia Steperson (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located a missing teenager.

Officials says 12-year-old Mikahia Steperson was found safe early Friday morning.

Thank you to all who assisted in the search and shared this post on social media.

