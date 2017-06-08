SCMPD locates missing teen girl

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located 12-year-old Mikahia Steperson.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a rash of vandalism incidents.More >>
Chatham County commission will hold a public hearing Friday regarding the proposed fiscal 2018 budget and a possible tax increase that has sparked heavy debate.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.More >>
Beaufort County Schools has announced the organizations taking part in this year’s Summer Food Service Program.More >>
