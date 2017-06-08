SCMPD locates missing teen girl

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says they have located a missing teenager.

Officials says 12-year-old Mikahia Steperson was found safe early Friday morning.

#SCMPDalert Mikahia has been found safe. Thank you for your help! https://t.co/6kAc0wvpjg — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 9, 2017

Thank you to all who assisted in the search and shared this post on social media.

