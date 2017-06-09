Chatham County Commission holding public hearing to discuss proposed millage increase

Chatham County Commission will hold a public hearing Friday regarding the proposed fiscal 2018 budget.

In the budget is a possible tax increase that has sparked heavy debate.

The 2018 budget for the county could see the millage increase all because of their involvement in the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith says a 1.6 millage increase for the county is a worst case scenario. Lots of back and forth followed once the commissioners saw the proposed budget. All the talk went back to the Berkshire Advisors police study, which some have called flawed and disappointing.

The 1.6 millage increase is to pay back $4.9 million going back to the last 24 months. And, $2.6 million will be going forward and become effective July 1st. However, that would all depend on the negotiations between city and county, according to the county manager.

A decision must be made by July 1.

The county will have budget workshops coming up. The first public hearing on the proposed budget will be Friday, June 9.

After June 30, the city or county can terminate the merger. But a six-month notice is required.

If no one terminates, the agreement will last until 2025.

