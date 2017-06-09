Summer Food Service Program kicks off June 12 in Beaufort County

Beaufort County Schools has announced the organizations taking part in this year’s Summer Food Service Program.

Starting Monday, June 12, free meals will be provided to children participating in certain programs free of charge. This includes the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry, Saint Helena Migrant Camp, and the Beaufort County YMCA.

Meals will be provided at various sites to children who are participating in several summer programs:

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry (lunches)

Bridges Club, 1100 Boundary Street in Beaufort (June 12-July 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Bluffton Club, 100 H.E. McCracken Circle in Bluffton (June 12-August 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Hilton Head Club, 151 Gumtree Road in Hilton Head (June 12-July 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Sheldon Club, 21 Agnes Major Road in Sheldon (June 12-July 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

To enroll in the Boys and Girls Club Summer Camps, please contact your local Boys and Girls Club office.

St. Helena Migrant Camp (lunches and dinners)

1025 Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island (June 5-July 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch, 4:30-5:30 p.m. for dinner)

To enroll in the St. Helena Migrant Camp, please contact the Migrant Office at (843)838-6868. Enrollees of the Migrant Camp must be students in Kindergarten through Grade 12, and students’ families must have moved within the last 36 months for the purpose of engaging in agriculture.

Beaufort County YMCA (lunches)

1801 Richmond Avenue in Port Royal (May 30-August 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.