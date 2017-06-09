Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest after county vehicles vandalized

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person of interest after county vehicles were vandalized on May 27.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a rash of vandalism incidents.
Chatham County commission will hold a public hearing Friday regarding the proposed fiscal 2018 budget and a possible tax increase that has sparked heavy debate.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in metro Atlanta on Friday with two goals in mind, greet local troops and rally support for Karen Handel.
Beaufort County Schools has announced the organizations taking part in this year's Summer Food Service Program.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
