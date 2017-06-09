Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest after county vehicles vandalized

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person of interest after county vehicles were vandalized on May 27.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a rash of vandalism incidents.

Officials say Patrick Styblo was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven counts of interference with government property after he vandalized seven Chatham County vehicles that were parked in the county garage. He is currently in the Chatham County Jail awaiting a 2 p.m. arraignment Friday afternoon.

Thru his attorney, Styblo has agreed to make restitution to the county in the amount of $14,582 for the damage to the cars.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office thanks CrimeStoppers for helping to obtain the tips from citizens that help lead to Styblo’s arrest.

