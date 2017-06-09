Savannah man convicted of rape, kidnapping; to be sentenced June 16

Theron Hendrix was convicted on Thursday of multiple crimes: four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children.

Hendrix is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16. The District Attorney's Office said it plans to pursue the maximum penalty for this conviction.

Hendrix was arrested after investigators said he attacked a teenager behind a home on Clinch Street in February of 2016.

Police also investigated him for several possible sex crimes as far back as 2014.

