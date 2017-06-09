Two charged for illegally digging on state property, theft

Two people face charges in Screven County after Dept. of Natural Resources rangers said they caught them illegally digging on state property.

A search of one suspect’s home by Rangers and Screven County Sheriff’s investigators netted dozens of artifacts including arrowheads and stone tools.

Sheriff’s investigators said the search also uncovered drugs as well.

Gary Paul Joyner, 50, has been charged with unlawful excavation of artifacts on state property, theft by taking, unlawful dumping, littering public/private property, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and criminal attempt to manufacture methamphetamines.

Tarin Weintraub, 27, was charged with unlawful excavation of artifacts on state property, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.

